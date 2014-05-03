More award news for "The A-Team Killings"

I was in New York last month to receive the George Polk Award for Magazine Reporting for my article that appeared in Rolling Stone last November, entitled "The A-Team Killings." At the ceremony--which had an added touch of drama due to the last-minute arrival of Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras--I spoke of the importance of maintaining the West's engagement with Afghanistan even after its military presence winds down. You can see a clip from the ceremony, as well as an interview, in the Democracy Now! segment above.

I was also a finalist for the Michael Kelly Award--congratulations to the well-deserving winner, Rukmini Callimachi--and the article received a citation from the Overseas Press Club. I've also been named a finalist for the second time for the Livingston Awards for Young Journalists, which will be announced in June.