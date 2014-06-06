The Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism

Thanks again to my brave Afghan colleagues and the folks at Rolling Stone who made the story possible. I'm honored to win the Medill Medal, but the families of the missing men in Wardak are still waiting for justice from the military. Over a year after the killings and disappearances, the US Army's criminal investigation remains ongoing.

This is from the press release:

The 2014 Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism has been awarded to Matthieu Aikins for his story in Rolling Stone exposing alleged war crimes by U.S. Army Special Forces in Wardak Province in Afghanistan. A team of judges on behalf of the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University selected Aikins’ work, “The A-Team Killings,” published in the Nov. 21, 2013 issue of Rolling Stone.

The Medill Medal is given to the individual or team of journalists, working for a U.S.-based media outlet, who best displayed moral, ethical or physical courage in the pursuit of a story or series of stories.