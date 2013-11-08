New in Rolling Stone: Did US forces commit war crimes in Afghanistan?

My feature article, The A-Team Killings", is out this week in the current issue of Rolling Stone magazine. The results of five months of investigation, the article presents detailed evidence to support the allegations that US Special Forces were complicit in a campaign of murder and torture in Wardak Province.

On Thursday, I published a video showing Afghans torturing a prisoner as what appear to be American soldiers look on. We don't yet know who the individuals in the video are, but based on their appearance they are likely to be either special forces or military intelligence. Democracy Now also presented excerpts from the video on their show, during the second half of a two-part interview:

