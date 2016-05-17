Why did a US gunship destroy a hospital?

On October 3, 2015, an American gunship destroyed a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Afghanistan, killing 42 people. The US government's report ruled that it was an accident. But did Afghan forces, out of a longstanding mistrust for the NGO and its policy of treating all sides, mislead the US military into a devastating tragedy? In this weekend's issue of the New York Times Magazine, I investigate:

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/22/magazine/doctors-with-enemies-did-afghan-forces-target-the-msf-hospital.html