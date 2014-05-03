At its annual gala this evening, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation presented the Major Megan McClung Award for my article in last September's GQ Magazine, which told the story of a deadly Taliban attack on a Marine airbase in southern Afghanistan. The award honors "exemplary work in advancing and preserving Marine Corps history," and I am grateful that I was able to tell the stories of the men and women who fought for their lives that night. My thanks in particular to Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Upton, the then-director of public affairs in Helmand, and to everyone in the 3rd Marine Air Wing who told me their stories.