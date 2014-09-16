Is there such thing as a good-news story from Syria?



This June, I spent seven days embedded with a brave team of volunteer rescuers in rebel-held Aleppo, who are caught between the Syrian government on one side, and ISIS on the other. Along with photographer Sebastiano Tomada-Piccolomini, I documented how they risk death every day in order to save lives under the relentless barrage of the regime’s bombs. In a war that sometimes seems without good guys, here are some real Syrian heroes. This, for Matter, is their harrowing story, “Whoever Saves a Life” (alongside some gorgeous photos from Seba):



https://medium.com/matter/whoever-saves-a-life-1aaea20b782



If you do have a read, you’ll be interested as well in my postscript, which includes a video of me explaining a very close call with a barrel bomb, as well as an explanation of how the team was ultimately betrayed:



https://medium.com/media/d6fa6f969d53b6aac0fae408615903b4/href