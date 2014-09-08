Schell Fellow at the Nation Institute

I'm excited to announce that I've been named the Schell Fellow at the Nation Institute. It's an honor to be included among such a distinguished and principled group of fellows. The Nation Institute is a nonprofit media center dedicated to strengthening the independent press and advancing social justice and civil rights. The fellowship--which is named after the late Jonathan Schell, an advocate of nuclear disarmament--is intended to help support my reporting on national security and foreign policy issues.